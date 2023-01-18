Police on scene in the area of Alexander Street and Alto Avenue Jan. 15, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will face charges for assault and breaking into a home after a standoff Sunday night, police said.

A suspect, who has not yet been named because he has not yet been formally charged, will face charges of assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and committing a felony with a firearm, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The standoff happened Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Alexander Street and Alto Avenue. A witness flagged down nearby GRPD officers who found a man who had been shot in the chest. Officers took the victim to the hospital in their own cruiser.

The suspect ran into a nearby home, where officers established a perimeter and made contact with him. Around two hours later, the man was taken into custody, police said.

In a news release, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said he was proud of his officers for transporting the victim quickly and for getting the suspect to “surrender without further violence.”

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

The chief’s statement referenced domestic violence but did not provide a connection between the suspect and victim.

“We have seen too many domestic situations take a tragic turn,” Winstrom wrote. “If you are concerned about a current or former partner potentially becoming violent, please, call 211 or the national domestic violence hotline (800.799.7233) to get connected with resources and intervention before a situation becomes life-threatening.”