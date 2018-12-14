Suspect at large after armed robbery in GR

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police investigate an armed robbery behind the Motel 6 on Plainfield Avenue north of I-96. (Dec. 13, 2018)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the person who robbed a victim at gunpoint on Grand Rapids' northeast side Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. behind the Motel 6 on Plainfield Avenue north of I-96. No one was hurt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department set up a perimeter and brought in a dog to try to track the robber, but didn't find a suspect.

Police didn't immediately have a suspect description available.