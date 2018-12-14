Grand Rapids

Suspect at large after armed robbery in GR

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 12:03 AM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 12:05 AM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the person who robbed a victim at gunpoint on Grand Rapids' northeast side Thursday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. behind the Motel 6 on Plainfield Avenue north of I-96. No one was hurt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department set up a perimeter and brought in a dog to try to track the robber, but didn't find a suspect.

Police didn't immediately have a suspect description available.

