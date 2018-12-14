Suspect at large after armed robbery in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the person who robbed a victim at gunpoint on Grand Rapids' northeast side Thursday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. behind the Motel 6 on Plainfield Avenue north of I-96. No one was hurt.
The Grand Rapids Police Department set up a perimeter and brought in a dog to try to track the robber, but didn't find a suspect.
Police didn't immediately have a suspect description available.
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.