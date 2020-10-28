Suspect arrested in death of man found after GR house fire

Grand Rapids emergency responders on the scene on Oakwood Avenue NE after one person was found dead following a house fire. (Oct. 25, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a man whose body was found after a house fire in Grand Rapids.

Chad Robert Bruining, 40, of Kentwood, is charged with second-degree arson and open murder in the death of 41-year-old Todd Cappendyk. He faces up to life in prison.

Cappendyk’s body was found in a house on Oakwood Avenue NE north of Knapp Street Sunday after firefighters put out the flames and searched the home.

On Tuesday, GRPD ruled the victim’s death a homicide but didn’t release any details about the fire, including exactly how he died.

Cappendyk’s father previously told News 8 Cappendyk was paralyzed from the chest down and used a wheelchair.

Bruining is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

