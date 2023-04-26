GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested the person responsible for the death of a man at his Grand Rapids home earlier this month.

Sharieff Massey, 45, is expected to be charged with open murder in the death of Alevandro Williams, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. It was unclear when he would be arraigned.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to News 8 that Massey is Williams’ nephew and had been living with him.

In a document filed with the court, a detective wrote Massey was the only other person in the apartment when Williams died. The detective said what Massey told investigators had “many inconsistencies” and that evidence at the scene pointed to him as the killer.

The charges stem from the April 7 death of Williams at his home at Oak Park Apartments in the area of Kendall Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue. The court record says he died of blunt force trauma to the face and head.

Neighbors described a bloody scene.

“…The house was covered in blood. There was drag marks. It looked like his body got dragged, and in the bedroom, there was splatters on the wall,” Cheyanne Guajardo, a neighbor who helped with the cleanup, told News 8.

Neighbors said Williams and his nephew were home alone when the nephew called police to report Williams was down. Guajardo said the nephew told her that he had gotten out of the shower and seen the blood. He said he “had no idea what was going on.” He was taken in for questioning and when he returned told neighbors that police confiscated his clothes.