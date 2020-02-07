Closings & Delays
Suspect arrested after stabbing coworker at GR bakery

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person is in custody after stabbing a coworker at a bakery in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Arnie’s Bakery on Leonard Street NW near the intersection of Alpine Avenue.

The stabbing happened during an altercation between two employees, according to Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody, Wittkowski said.

No additional information was released Friday morning.

