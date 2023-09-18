GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver responsible for a crash in Grand Rapids that seriously injured a motorcyclist is believed to have been drunk or high, police say.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue. The Grand Rapids Police Department said a southbound car hit a motorcycle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said speed and drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved. They arrested a suspect.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it was asked to call GRPD Officer Thompson at 616.456.3320 or Officer Kohl at 616.456.4513, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.