GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has been ranked 31st among Michigan cities in bike-friendliness by the annual survey from People for Bikes.

The survey found a lack of accessibility to vital businesses like hospitals, schools and grocery stores, which led to the low ranking.

While Josh Naramore with Mobile GR, the city’s transportation department, told News 8 there’s still work to be done, he also said the city has developed 120 miles of bike lanes and trails over the past decade.

“We’re trying to put our streets into a state of good repair,” he said, “which means that the pavement is in good working condition. But when we are working on them, we’re trying to make them work for all users.”

Part of the city’s income tax is allocated to its Vital Streets Fund. Naramore said that’s paying for two new projects — already approved by city officials — that will change the cycling footprint as early as next year.

“On Turner Avenue on the West Side of the city starting from Richmond almost to 6th Street, we’re actually building a curb lane protected, two-way bicycle facility, which will be very transformative,” he said. “(It) is the first of a segment that we’re going to try to connect the entire West Side of the city all the way through downtown outward to the Oxford Trail just past Wealthy Street.”

The other project is a greenway along Griggs Street.

While infrastructure improvements are welcomed by cyclists like Tom Bulten, many still want more responsibility placed on drivers.

“Every now and then I’ll be right-hooked, so a vehicle will turn right in front of me,” Bulten said.

Cyclists have to be “constantly vigilant, scanning and hoping to avoid conflicts with vehicles,” he said.

Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for bicyclists, especially in the summer, and give them 5 feet of clearance.