Surveillance video shows 4 suspects wanted in GR assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects wanted in connection to a vicious assault in Grand Rapids last month.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 24 near the intersection of Division Avenue and Cutler Street.

Multiple victims told police they were assaulted by suspects. Two suspects were seen carrying firearms and another is doing the majority of the battery. After the initial incident, the suspects into an unoccupied vehicle before leaving the scene, according to a GRPD news release.

The police department released surveillance photos and video of the incident.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to call the police department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.