GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public if they’ve seen the suspect of a bank robbery who appears in surveillance photos.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released the photos Tuesday afternoon. Officers describe the suspect as a Black male with medium build, last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, khaki cargo pants, a gray beanie hat, black sunglasses, blue disposable mask and black sneakers.

Surveillance photos of the suspect of an armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids. Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department. (August 2, 2022)

The photos were captured during the Monday armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids. A bank employee told police that the robber had a handgun. No one was hurt. It was not clear what the suspect was able to run off with.

GRPD and the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.