GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian Services offers a number of services to children and teens who are hurting or facing challenging times.

One way they’re helping heal hearts and prepare kids and teens for the future is through their Employment Training Program.

Program Director Jackie Brewster said the program focuses on building employment habits and skills to youth with mental health challenges, trauma, and those who are having a hard time finding employment.

“We help them work through their mental health issues. We really mentor them and at the same time they’re getting employment skills,” said Brewster.

The Wedgewood Employment Training Program’s Christmas Sale is happening Thursday and Friday.

“We have a woodshop, we make candles, we have a sewing program. While they’re learning these skills, they’re building self- confidence that they need to then go seek employment out in the community themselves,” Brewster said.

The products for sale include 100% soy candles in a variety of sizes, charcuterie boards, holiday themed items, bird houses, pillows and custom cornhole sets.

The sale runs Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wedgwood’s Huizinga Administration Building Foyer, located at 3300 36th St. SE near Shaffer Avenue in Grand Rapids.