GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The streets of downtown Grand Rapids will be filled with superheroes Sunday morning for the first-ever Heroes For Hope 5k and Kids Run.

The race, presented by Celebration Cinema, is part of Hope Network’s One In Five Series, which raises funds and support for the one in five people who are dealing with a mental health issue.

“The One In Five series raises funds and awareness for mental health programs offered through Hope Network,” Erik Wolenberg, executive director for the Hope Network Foundation, said. “(The series) started in 2016 as a team marathon. The first four runners on a team run five miles (and) the fifth runner does 6.2 (miles), all that adds up to 26.2 miles which is a marathon distance. The one person going further represents the one in five adults living with mental illness.”

Wolenberg added that over the past several years, Hope Network has added additional races and challenges with the goal of raising awareness about mental health year-round.

“Mental health is not something that is just a stop on a journey, it’s something that happens throughout the year, something that we need to take care of at all times,” he explained.

The 5k will take place at Studio Park on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Emily Loeks, director of community affairs for Studio C and Celebration Cinema, said she’s thrilled to be a part of it.

“We just love the work that Hope Network does with both in-service and outpatient counseling and therapy and a lot of different services all across the state of Michigan, so we’re excited to be of support to that with our bowl of popcorn fundraiser and with the 5k that is going to be one of the most fun events of the season.”

Throughout the month of May, Celebration Cinema is donating 50 cents from the sale of every large popcorn bucket at all 10 locations to support mental health services and advocacy. A large portion of the proceeds from the campaign will go to Hope Network.

Costume or no costume, runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to come out for the Heroes for Hope 5k.

You can register online in advance or in person on the morning of the race. Kids under the age of 12 can take part in the free kids run while anyone can register for the 5k run/walk. Participants in the 5K will receive a medal and a shirt, while younger participants taking part in the free youth events will receive a cape while supplies last.

You can find out more about the race and register here.