Summer meal program for students to start across W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As schools let out for the summer, there are several opportunities to ensure students are getting meals during the week.

The Summer Food Service Program through the USDA offers breakfast and lunch services for districts around Michigan. You can find locations in your community online.

Thanks to the program, Grand Rapids Public Schools will offer cold lunches 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The availability will begin June 10 and go through Aug. 9.

“I just love seeing their faces, being happy, eating,” Lena Agnew said. She helps distribute meals during the week in Grand Rapids.

“It might be the first meal of the day for them. They might not have had breakfast that day. It might be the only meal for them, you don’t know. They’re very grateful.”