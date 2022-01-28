Study found possible way to predict severe depression in pregnancy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly one in five new mothers experience severe depression during or after pregnancy.

A new study by scientists at the Van Andel Institute and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services have found signs that inflammation in the blood can predict pregnancy-related depression.

Dr. Lena Brundin, a co-author of the study, calls it a game-changer, saying these findings could give doctors a tool to identify women who may be at risk for depression.

Brundin says it’s an important first step toward treating depression during and after pregnancy and, perhaps even, preventing it.

The study was published in Translational Psychiatry.