Studio Parks ready to blossom post-pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Studio Park has been up and running for more than a year, but the timing of its opening — just a few months before the pandemic — means this summer will be the first time it is truly open.

There are a lot of things planned.

Emily Loeks, community affairs director for Studio C says that while the timing wasn’t ideal, they managed to pivot. Studio Park held a number of events outside in the common area, including movies in the summer and football games during the winter.

“We’ve been creative, and I’m proud of that, but I’m also really glad that we’re getting to a point where people can gather more easily,” Loeks told New 8.

Loeks says they were encouraged by the number of people who showed up, and anticipate big crowds this summer.

“The opportunities that now feel like they’re becoming more possible in 2021 are things we’re eager to dive into,” she said.

Activities and events will include outdoor concerts, movie nights, classic yard games and yoga classes. Loeks is also excited for the return of movies, and says audiences are ready to get back to seeing films on the big screen.