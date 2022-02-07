Studio Park poised to add 16-story housing tower in Grand Rapids

Conceptual renderings provided by Studio C and Integrated Architecture show what the new tower containing apartments and condos may look like at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The developers that brought Studio Park to downtown Grand Rapids are getting ready to add a 16-story tower filled with apartments to the site.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Integrated Architecture and Studio C show how the Grand Rapids skyline could change if the Studio Park tower, pictured right, comes to fruition.)

Jackson Entertainment, LLC expects to invest about $52 million into Phase 2 of the development, which is located at the southwest corner of Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street SW.

(A conceptual rendering from Integrated Architecture and Studio C shows what the Studio Park tower could look like when driving on northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids.)

The tower would be built on the existing parking structure near US-131. Ground-floor amenities would include a pool, terrace, fitness facility and community room, according to a memo submitted to the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority. The 11 floors above that would each contain 15 apartments, and the top four floors would be reserved for two dozen condominiums that would be sold to homeowners. In all, the project is expected to add 189 total housing units — nearly double what Studio Park currently has.

Jackson Entertainment finished the $135 million first phase of Studio Park in the fall of 2021. The development already includes the nine-screen Studio C movie theater, the Canopy by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown hotel, the headquarters for Acrisure, 106 apartments and storefronts for The Marketplace at Studio Park, Leo’s Coney Island, Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, Pump House, Malamiah Juice Bar, Starbucks and One Twenty Three Tavern.

The DDA supported the first stage of development with a $5.35 million development support agreement, but developers have only used $2.4 million of that funding so far, according to Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. President and CEO Tim Kelly. He is suggesting including a new request from Jackson Entertainment — $600,000 to reimburse the cost of a tower elevator — in the original development support agreement. Under the proposal, the DDA would use 75% of available tax increment revenue for up to a decade to generate the funding.

The DDA will consider the funding request during its monthly meeting Wednesday morning. Jackson Entertainment is also seeking a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone designation for the apartments, as well as changes to the city’s Brownfield Plan to support the project.

If all goes well, construction on the Studio Park tower would start this summer. A spokesperson said the goal is to open in 2024.