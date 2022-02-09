Studio Park housing tower in Grand Rapids gets DDA OK

Conceptual renderings provided by Studio C and Integrated Architecture show what the new tower containing apartments and condos may look like at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A plan to add a 16-story housing tower to Grand Rapids’ Studio Park cleared another hurdle Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority approved a Development Support Agreement that will use 75% of available tax increment revenue for up to a decade to generate up to $600,000 for the Phase 2 project.

Jackson Entertainment, LLC expects to invest about $52 million into the tower, which will be built on an existing parking structure near the southwest corner of Ionia Avenue and Oakes Street SW, overlooking US-131.

(A conceptual rendering from Integrated Architecture and Studio C shows what the Studio Park tower could look like when driving on northbound US-131 in Grand Rapids.)

The plans include 165 market-rate apartments on 11 floors and approximately 28 condominiums on the top four floors of the tower. The apartments will be studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Studio C President J.D. Loeks. He said the units will be slightly larger than Studio Park’s current apartment complex, Studio Lofts.

(A graph included in the Grand Rapids Economic Development Team memo shows the proposed breakdown of apartment quantities and rates for the Studio Park tower.)

“I think we’re that trying to diversify our resident base a little bit. And so in the first phase we’re largely built, anticipating a lot of users who were before having kids and this is trying to attract a few more people who are on the other side of the spectrum in the empty nesters to Studio Park,” Loeks said.

First-floor amenities would include a pool, terrace, fitness facility and community room, according to a project outline submitted to the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority. It’s also expected to include a 700-square-foot retail art gallery, according to a memo submitted to the Grand Rapids Economic Development Team.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. President and CEO Tim Kelly said the vision for “getting vertical” at the site is because Studio Park is near the highway and the city needs housing.



(An image shows what the Studio Park tower in downtown Grand Rapids may look like, elevation-wise.)

All 106 apartments at Studio Lofts are occupied. Loeks said there’s even a waiting list.

Crews broke ground on Studio Park in 2018 and finished the $135 million first phase of work last fall. The development is home to the nine-screen Studio C movie theater, the Canopy by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown hotel, the headquarters for Acrisure, 106 apartments and storefronts for The Marketplace at Studio Park, Leo’s Coney Island, Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, Pump House, Malamiah Juice Bar, Starbucks and One Twenty Three Tavern.

(An image shared during the Feb. 9, 2022 Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority meeting shows an outline of Studio Park.)

“I think despite some of the challenges that have obviously occurred over the past two years it’s exceeded expectations and it’s been a great addition to downtown and I think the good news is that it’s not done,” Kelly said.

Jackson Entertainment is also seeking a Neighborhood Enterprise Zone designation for the apartments, as well as changes to the city’s Brownfield Plan to support the project, which will go before the respective board on March 15.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Integrated Architecture and Studio C show how the Grand Rapids skyline could change if the Studio Park tower, pictured right, comes to fruition.)

If all goes well, construction is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

“We say we’re breaking sky instead of breaking ground because there’s not any ground left to be broken, but This will be a skyline building for Grand Rapids,” Loeks told the DDA Wednesday.

“Good luck. I look forward to seeing a crane,” DDA Chairperson Rick Winn said.

A spokesperson said the goal is to open in 2024.