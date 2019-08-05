Studio C unveils plans for downtown GR restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The people behind the $160 million Studio C project have unveiled the plan for their flagship restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

One Twenty Three Tavern will be located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW, between Cherry and Oakes streets. While visitors may assume the name comes from its street address, Studio C says One Twenty Three Tavern actually pays homage to its first downtown location – the Midtown Theatre at 123 Pearl Street, which opened in 1944.

The 3,500-square foot restaurant will feature classic American cuisine with a twist, including a signature hamburger, fried chicken sandwich, crab cakes and meatloaf. Visitors will also encounter a full bar serving up specialty cocktails, wine, alcohol and local craft beer.

In addition to traditional seating, guests can reserve a communal-style table for larger parties or sit outside on Studio C’s piazza.

The Studio C development plans also call for a nine-screen movie theater, stores, lofts, offices, a hotel and an “intimate” concert venue on the site located just south of Van Andel Arena.

One Twenty Three Tavern is looking to hire 80 workers before it opens Sept. 27. Those interested in can apply at the restaurant or visit One Twenty Three Tavern’s website.