Studio C looking to fill downtown GR jobs before Sept. opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With just over a month before Studio C’s development is slated to open, the $160 million project that marks the return of movie theaters to downtown Grand Rapids is a beehive of activity.

“As you can see, everything’s still moving. I don’t think we’ve been able to sleep for the past… a year,” said Anna Driskell, talent manager for Studio C.

One block south in a third-floor office at Western Michigan University’s downtown campus, the activity is centered on recruiting, not building.

Studio C has opened up a drop-in center for people who want to work at the new development.

At least 150 jobs need to be filled for the nine-screen movie theater and restaurant, set to open Sept. 27.

A mix of full-time and part-time positions are available. Pay will range from sub- and minimum wage for server and other tipped positions, to salaried pay for leadership position, like a front of house manager. Salaries for those positions will be based on experience.

The drop-in center is located at 200 Ionia Ave. SW and will remain open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 23.

You can also apply online on Studio C’s website.