Studio 28 redeveloper gets green light for GR housing project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The developer who transformed the former site of Wyoming’s iconic Studio 28 into community housing will soon do the same in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved the final site plan for HOM Flats at Maynard Thursday. The 240-unit development will sit on 12.4 acres located off Maynard Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive NW and provide mid-market housing for Grand Rapids’ workforce, according to developer Vishal Arora.

The planning commission previously rejected the site plan because it didn’t meet all the city guidelines and listed more housing units than what was previously approved. The earlier plan by Magnus Capital Partners called for five buildings that were four stories each. The newly approved project is for seven buildings, only one of which is four stories.

(A rendering commissioned by Magnus Capital Partners shows what one of the apartment buildings at HOM Flats at Maynard may look like.)

Neighbor Jason Lheureux told the planning commission he appreciated the developer addressing some concerns by creating lower profile buildings, using stone instead of vinyl siding and setting the development farther back from nearby homes. However, he said some neighbors may not wait around to see what happens.

“Multiple neighbors are looking at selling their homes and listing just to get out,” he said.

“I don’t want to see all of my neighbors posting their homes and trying to get out of this community before this development is completed because they’re concerned about 240, 250 apartments; buildings coming and just tanking what has frankly been an appreciating park property valued neighborhood over the last five years. That could result in significant loss to the families here. We could be losing literally hundreds of thousands of dollars if the appreciated value of our property all of a sudden takes a nosedive because this project is not completed effectively and safely,” he explained.

The planning commission addressed traffic concerns, saying a city study determined the current infrastructure could handle the influx of vehicles the new apartments would bring.

Project engineer Todd Stuive said runoff would be diverted away from northern neighbors already dealing with drainage issues and collected in a detention pond along Maynard.

“If anything, the amount of drainage that would come to the neighbors’ rear yard swale will be diminished by this development,” he said.

The city planning director said the zoning ordinance requires the development to be “dark sky compliant” to address light pollution concerns.

(A rendering commissioned by Magnus Capital Partners shows the proposed courtyard area at HOM Flats at Maynard.)

HOM Flats at Maynard will consist of 60 one-bedroom, 92 two-bedroom and 88 three-bedroom units, each with their own washer and dryer. Amenities are expected to include a dog park, walking paths, courtyard and fitness studio.

News 8 reached out to Magnus Capital Partners to find out when construction may start on the development, but has not yet heard back.