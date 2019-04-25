Students release salmon into Grand River Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Students release salmon into the Grand River at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. (April 25, 2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some students in Grand Rapids put down their books Thursday and picked up some fish.

The students from West Side Christian School gathered at Riverside Park to release salmon into the Grand River.

The school partnered with a number of organizations, including the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, on the project. In the fall, students were given more than 100 salmon eggs to raise. Only about half survived, which is typical.

As they raised the eggs, the students earned about the Grand River, how to measure elements and chemicals in water and what threatens salmon's survival.

"I liked testing the water," student Anna Staal said. "I noticed that we didn't really take care of the fish. We mostly took care of the water. All we did to the fish was feed it and sometimes change out the water."

One of the big lessons was how people impact the environment.

"The hope is that these fish symbolize the hope, that as they head out, we're going to help make their habitat even better with what they learn through their science education," West Side Christian School Director of Nature-Based and Outdoor Education Janet Staal said.

The kids took to the fish, even naming some. They said they were happy to see them swim away.