MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Next week, third through fifth grade students from across West Michigan will be taking part in special live concert performances by the West Michigan Symphony.

Students from 35 area schools are taking part in the Link Up Beginner Concerts. The program gives students the skills they need to take part in the concert by performing on their recorders along with the symphony.

The concerts are happening May 9 at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. You can find more information at the West Michigan Symphony website.