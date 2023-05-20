The Girls on the Run 5K in downtown Grand Rapids on May 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of girls have an extra boost of confidence after running through downtown Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.

The girls were participating in the annual Girls on the Run 5K. The third through fifth graders spent the last 10 weeks training and learning about how to be joyful, healthy and confident.

“It’s boosted my confidence by all the coaches telling me all the things I can do, that I can run this race, that I can do everything in my life,” said Reese Parkinson, a fifth grader at Kenowa Hills Central Elementary.

More than 2,500 girls and runners in the community participated in the event. The girls represented about 60 different schools in West Michigan.

Before the run started, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss encouraged the girls to be all they can be.

To learn more about Girls on the Run, go to gotrwm.org.