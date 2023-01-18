GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 13-year-old was taken into custody for bringing a loaded gun to a Grand Rapids middle school.
Below, the letter to parents and guardians about Wednesday’s incident:
“Dear Parents and Guardians of Burton Middle School:
“I’m writing to inform you about an incident this morning during which our security team confiscated a weapon from one of our students.
“Early this morning, we were contacted by a parent who raised concerns about the behavior of a student outside of school hours and off school property.
“The information provided prompted Grand Rapids Public Schools security officers to check the student for weapons at school this morning. The officers made contact with the student and found that the individual was in possession of a loaded handgun.
“The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the scene and officers took possession of the weapon and arrested the student.
“We placed the school on “code yellow” lockdown during the incident so students were not moving about the building while we addressed this matter.
“The Grand Rapids Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to weapons. The student involved in this incident will face consequences according to school policy and the law.
“I want to commend the scholar who brought the concern to their parent so that we could address this concern promptly. I also want to thank our dedicated security officers who responded promptly and ensured our scholars were safe as they do each day.
“Please use this incident as an opportunity to remind scholars about the importance of notifying an adult if there is ever a concern about weapons or violence in our community.
“If you have questions or concerns, please contact our office at 616-819-2269 or email perezm@grps.org.
“Thank you for your partnership in ensuring our scholars are safe.”Michael Perez, Burton Middle School principal