The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that a 13-year-old was taken into custody at Burton Middle School Wednesday morning for carrying a concealed weapon.

In a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday, Burton Middle School principal Michael Perez said the school was contacted by a parent concerned about a student’s behavior outside of school. This prompted Grand Rapids Public Schools security officers to check the student for weapons at the school Wednesday morning. The officer found the student had a loaded gun, according to GRPS.

“I want to commend the scholar who brought the concern to their parent so that we could address this concern promptly. I also want to thank our dedicated security officers who responded promptly and ensured our scholars were safe as they do each day,” Perez said in the letter.

According to the letter, the school was placed on a “code yellow” lockdown during the incident, so students were not moving around the building.

Perez said that the student would face the consequences according to school policy and the law.

