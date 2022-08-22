Undated photos of Sharon Hammack and her children, left, Stephanie Renee Judson, middle, and Shelly Rae Christian, right.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.

More than two decades later, a man has been arrested in the death of one of those women: Garry Dean Artman faces multiple charges in the death of Sharon Kay Hammack.

An Aug. 16, 2022, booking photo of Garry Artman from the Forrest County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office.

Artman, a 64-year-old trucker from Florida, was arrested in Mississippi and is also suspected in the murder of a sex worker in Maryland. He faces charges of open murder, felony murder and criminal sexual conduct first degree in the death of Hammack.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday to address the arrest. It will be streamed at WOODTV.com.

Hammack, a 29-year-old mother of two, was killed in 1996 when detectives say Artman raped, strangled, stabbed and hogtied her. She was dumped on the side of 76th Street near Kraft Avenue in Caledonia Township.

Her body was found the same day she was murdered, giving detectives leads on who her killer could be: DNA from the crime scene led investigators to Artman.

An undated photo shows Sharon Hammack and her children.

But the bodies of many of the other women killed in the 1990s were not discovered immediately — only skeletal remains were left by the time some of the women were found — and arrests have not been made in those cases.

Most of the victims struggled with addiction and did sex work to survive, though Tara Aday with Safe Haven Ministries said it can be difficult to discern the difference between sex work and sex trafficking.

She said if an adult is doing sex work as a result of force, fraud or coercion, then they are being trafficked. If an adult is engaging in sex work and they are not being forced, coerced or defrauded, they are considered a sex worker.

A task force was formed in 1996 to investigate the string of murders, but investigators never reached any conclusions.

News 8 obtained death records of the 12 women who were killed around the same time Hammack was:

LESA IRENE OTBERG

The first body discovered in the string of murders was that of Lesa Irene Otberg. Otberg was a 24-year-old from Grand Rapids.

She died of strangulation some time around Jan. 1, 1994.

Two months later on March 30, 1994, her body was found on Hackley Avenue and Stein Street in Muskegon.

SHELLY RAE CHRISTIAN

Shelly Rae Christian, also known as Shelly Rae Kephart, was a 29-year-old from Minnesota. Her body was found by rabbit hunters on Nov. 6, 1994, in a ditch near 32nd Avenue and Arthur Street in Wright Township.

Her body wasn’t identified until January of this year. Before that, she was only known as ‘Matilda.’

Her death was ruled a homicide, though the specific cause is unknown.

“It’s sad and heartbreaking to find out … she was murdered,” her sister told News 8 when Christian’s body was identified.

Undated courtesy photos of Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

PAMELA LYNN VERILE

A 33-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, Pamela Lynn Verile died on June 1, 1995.

Her body was found one day later.

Her place of death is listed as a “river bank,” at 3600 Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker. Veterans Memorial Drive runs between the Grand River and Millennium Park.

Verile died of grand cerebral trauma and blunt trauma.

GALE ANNETTE COOK

Gale Annette Cook was found in a wooded area near Leonard Street, about a quarter mile east of Crahen Avenue in Grand Rapids Township.

She was 37 years old.

Cook was born in New Jersey and was living in Haslett, Michigan at the time.

She was strangled to death with a ligature.

DAWN MARIE SHAVER

In November of 1995, the body of Dawn Marie Shaver was found in a creek beneath the railroad tracks near Ann Street and Elizabeth Street in Grand Rapids.

Shaver was 25 years old. On Nov. 17, 1996, she was “strangled and beaten to death.” She had blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

MICHELLE ANN BECKER

Michelle Ann Becker’s body was found on Aug. 9, 1996, but she died months earlier — some time around April 27, 1996.

Her location of death is listed as “unknown,” killed by somebody “by unknown means.”

SHERRY JEANNE STEWART BROWN

Sherry Jeanne Stewart Brown, 32, died some time around Aug. 9, 1996.

Her death certificate wasn’t signed until three and a half years later, on Jan. 15, 2000.

It’s not known where exactly or how she died.

“Found body – based upon autopsy and a thorough investigation of the circumstances a cause of death cannot be determined,” her death certificate says.

The Grand Rapids resident died somewhere in Walker.

SONYIA MARIE CAMPOS

Sonyia Marie Campos was killed around Sept. 4, 1996. Her body was found on Sept. 21, 1996.

She lived in Wyoming, but it’s not known where she died — her death certificate doesn’t even list a county.

It is not known how Campos was killed.

DAWN SHARLENE PHILLIPS

A woman from Grand Rapids, 26-year-old Dawn Sharlene Philips, died around Jan. 19, 1996.

Ten months later, her body way found in the 600 block of Canright NE in Plainfield Township.

She died of “homicide by unspecified means.”

CHERYL LYNN MASON

Cheryl Lynn Mason was killed some time around Aug. 6, 1996. Her body was found in a wooded area, near 100 Logan SW in Grand Rapids.

The Plainfield Township woman’s body was not found until Oct. 13, 1996.

Mason died of “homicidal means.”

VICTORIA MOORE

Grand Rapids resident Victoria Moore died around Aug. 1, 1996.

She was found in a field in the 1600 block of 20 Mile Road in Tyrone Township.

Moore’s body was found on Oct. 27, 1996.

She was “killed by (an) assailant.”

STEPHANIE RENEE JUDSON

The death certificate of Stephanie Renee Judson lists her as ‘Jane Doe’ — birthday unknown, parents’ name unknown, hometown unknown — but she was recently identified.

An undated photo of Stephanie Judson.

She was killed some time before July 31, 1997, when her body was found at a roadside park in Ada Township by a maintenance worker. She died of “homicidal means.”

Judson was a mother of two in her late 20s and was originally from Benton Harbor.

When her body was identified in January of this year through genealogy testing, her family told News 8 she had a “heart of gold.”

She was the final victim in the series of killings.

— Target 8 investigator Susan Samples contributed to this report.