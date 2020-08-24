String of break-ins at Grand Rapids businesses

Authorities investigating a break-in at a Metro by T-Mobile in Grand Rapids Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another string of break-ins at several businesses in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez said officers are investigating break-ins at the following businesses:

Metro by T-Mobile, located at 619 Leonard Avenue NW

Boost Mobile, located at 1221 Madison Avenue SE

Zylstra Jewelry, located at 4343 Kalamazoo Avenue

Boost Mobile, located at 3515 East Mall Drive SE

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.