String of break-ins at Grand Rapids businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another string of break-ins at several businesses in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
Grand Rapids Police Department Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez said officers are investigating break-ins at the following businesses:
- Metro by T-Mobile, located at 619 Leonard Avenue NW
- Boost Mobile, located at 1221 Madison Avenue SE
- Zylstra Jewelry, located at 4343 Kalamazoo Avenue
- Boost Mobile, located at 3515 East Mall Drive SE
Police did not provide any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.