Dozens walk to “stop the violence” in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people marched to “Stop the Violence” Saturday morning along Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

“Families and community members are really tired. We’re tired. We came out here to show people that this behavior has got to stop,” said organizer Tabitha Williams.

“We already are going through so many trials with this pandemic right now, so it’s time for us to come together,” said Samika Douglas, another organizer of the event.

The group marched in unity to take steps toward change.

“I’m concerned about families sitting in their cars, you know, there are stray bullets hitting in people’s cars, you know, that’s concerning,” said Williams.

Marchers began at LINC UP on Madison Avenue and walked toward the Baxter Community Center and back.

They say they hope people will realize that violence is not the answer.

“This year was even worse, you know, we can’t sleep in our house. It’s not safe anymore, so we are taking back our community,” said Williams.

In the future, they say it’ll take everyone to really make a difference.

“Our name is the United States. We need to start uniting and becoming one and remember that it does take a village,” said Douglas.

“We are a village and in order to keep us safe we have to get out here and do this together,” said Williams.

This was the second annual “Stop the Violence” walk and organizers say they want it to continue for years to come.