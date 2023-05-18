GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Stigma is the biggest reason many people don’t ask for help when navigating mental health challenges. The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is working hard to change that.

The organization will host the 21st annual Stomp Out Stigma Walk for Mental Health Saturday.

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event. The 5K walk starts at 8 a.m. Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus in the Seward parking lot.

Christy Buck with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan said the walk not only has a positive impact on mental health but it also creates a safe space and sense of community.

“Several years ago, we created the memorial hill. This is an area where people who have lost a loved one to suicide can post a poster on this lawn. We provide those for families so that is healing to folks but also for many who have not experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide. It’s that eye-awakening piece that is very serious. People died from this illness,” said Buck.

Money raised from the event will support mental health education throughout West Michigan.

Those who are interested can register online.