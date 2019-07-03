Stolen vehicle smashes into GRPD cruiser; teen arrested

July 3, 2019 photos show damage to a police cruiser and stolen vehicle following a wrong-way crash on Union Avenue SE. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids officers are recovering after a stolen vehicle slammed into their cruiser during a regular patrol.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday on Union Avenue SE and Franklin Street SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 17-year-old boy had stolen a Dodge Journey minutes before and headed the wrong way down the one-way street, hitting the side of a police cruiser heading west on Franklin Street.

GRPD says the vehicle hadn’t even been reported stolen when it hit the police cruiser full-force. Police say the wrong-way driver never slowed because traffic signs were facing the other way.

The police department says the cruiser’s axle took the brunt of the hit, leaving the officers sore but not seriously injured.

The driver of the stolen vehicle wasn’t injured.

Police say the teen admitted to getting into a home, stealing the owner’s car and heading the wrong way down Union Avenue. Sgt. Cathy Williams says the owner didn’t know her vehicle was stolen until after the crash, when officers showed up at her home and woke her up.

The teen is facing charges of home invasion, unlawfully driving away with a vehicle and driving without a license.