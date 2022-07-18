Officers believe a stolen vehicle was intentionally crashed into a Dunham’s. (July 18, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers believe that a vehicle intentionally crashed into the Dunham’s at Centerpointe Mall Monday morning.

Around 5:10 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to Dunham’s, located at 3555 28th Street, after a vehicle crashed into the building.

GRPD said that four people went into the building but ran away when the store alarm went off. Nothing was taken. No suspect information was released.

The vehicle was later reported stolen, GRPD said.

The crash remains under investigation.