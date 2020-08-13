Stolen pickup truck crashes into pole in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen pickup truck struck a utility pole in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids police told News 8 that officers were called around 4:45 a.m. for a burglary at the Community Automotive Repair on Fulton Street near Diamond Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said two vehicles were seen driving away from the scene.

Then around 5 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Michigan Street and Fuller Avenue after a pickup truck struck a utility pole.

A witness told authorities that they saw three people run away from the scene of the crash. As of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, police said they have not found them.

Investigators determined the pickup truck had been stolen from Extreme Auto, police told News 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.