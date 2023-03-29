GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A stolen Kia crashed through a fence, hitting a tree in the yard of a Grand Rapids home Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Crescent Street and College Avenue for a car that had crashed into a home, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

State records show that the car, a 2019 Kia Forte, was reported stolen on Monday. After the car crashed through a fence and into a tree in a home’s front yard, an unspecified number of people got out and ran away from the scene, GRPD confirmed.

A WOOD TV8 employee who witnessed the crash said the people who ran were wearing masks.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if police have any suspects.

Police said the house was not damaged and no injuries were reported. GRPD is investigating.