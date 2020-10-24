Stolen car crash sends 2 people to the hospital, 2 suspects still at-large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for two suspects after responding to a car crash where allegedly a stolen car was crashed into three parked cars Saturday morning.

Officers arrived around 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Woodcliff Ave SE and Burton St SE and found two females inside the stolen vehicle.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and it is currently unknown how serious their injuries are.

Police say there were four people total in the stolen car. Two black males were able to run away from the scene before officers arrived and are currently wanted by the police.

Suspect information and where the rental car came from is currently unknown.

GRPD is still investigating this incident.

