GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — A nonprofit in Grand Rapids has expanded its summer program to include even more students.

“This was very important and intentional,” Keli Christopher said.

Christopher founded STEM Greenhouse, which makes STEM education more fun and engaging for students of color through summer and afterschool programming.

The summer program, Sankofa Stem Academy, has offered a rigorous yet engaging five-week program for students in the 6th through 8th grades and high schoolers for the last three years at Aquinas College.

This is the first year 5th graders could get involved.

“We want students to be prepared for algebra by 7th grade. Initially, we were taking students in the 6th grade going into the 7th grade. It’s just not enough time to get them the preparation that we want in mathematics,” Christopher said.

Christopher partnered with Grand Rapids Community College for the expansion. Now, the 5th and 6th graders learn STEM on GRCC’s campus.

The students are engaged in hands-on activities throughout the week. Professors teach lessons each Friday where students learn how science and math are used in real life.

Staff members say they wanted to build a future where age, gender and race aren’t barriers for these learners.

“When you look at the people in STEM, there’s a huge underrepresentation of minorities and women and so we have this opportunity to show STEM to more groups of people and show it to them early so they get to start to have that feeling that maybe I can do this,” Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at GRCC, Kristi Haik said. “For me, that’s the absolute number one.”

Visit Stem Greenhouse to learn more information about the programming offered for area students.