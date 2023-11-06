GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan businesses have won Governor’s Service Awards for their work in their communities.

On Nov. 28, 42 winners across various categories will be honored in Detroit for their work in volunteerism, service or philanthropy.

All three businesses to win awards in the Corporate Social Impact Award category are from West Michigan: The Mitten Brewing Company, Steelcase and Kellanova, formally called the Kellogg Company.

The Mitten Brewing Company in Grand Rapids has led more than 100 volunteer projects in its community, according to the governor’s office. It has donated close to $500,000 since 2012, given out more than 140,000 meals and created a fundraiser that covers bills for domestic abuse survivors.

“While serving beer and pizza is what they are known for, the Mitten Brewing Company has shown their dedication to serving their community,” the governor’s office said.

Steelcase in Grand Rapids has helped its employees volunteer in their community through the Steelcase Changemakers program. It has also helped community partners with funding and growth through the Better Futures Lab and the Better Futures Fund.

Kellanova in Battle Creek has encouraged its employees to volunteer with a program called Volunteer With Me. Its employees have volunteered more than 130,000 hours in their communities since 2015. The company has also donated more than $231.1 million to the United Way of South Central Michigan Region.

Other West Michigan winners include: