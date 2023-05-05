GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Steelcase Inc. has announced that it will be laying off hundreds of employees in the United States and overseas, Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reported.

The Grand Rapids-based office furniture manufacturer said roughly 30 employees in Atlanta, Georgia, will be laid off with the closure of a regional distribution center. Crain’s said about 85 hourly employees and 155 salaried employees in the company’s Asia-Pacific market and roughly 50 salaried employees in France would be terminated.

Crain’s reported that the layoffs are due to a decline in sales and continued inflation pressures.

The layoffs should be complete by the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Crain’s reported that most departures will be by the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.