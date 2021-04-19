Steelcase CEO and president announces retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Steelcase Inc. announced Monday that President and CEO Jim Keane will be retiring next year.

The Grand Rapids-based furniture company said Keane will step down as president and CEO on Oct. 4, 2021. He will then become vice chair until he retires from the company on Jan. 7, 2022.

Keane, 61, has spent 25 years with Steelcase, seven of those years as the company’s chief executive officer.

Steelcase said Sara Armbruster, the current executive vice president and a member of the Steelcase Board of Directors, will take over Keane’s position in October.