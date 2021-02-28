State’s top court will look at GRPD fingerprinting of Black teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to look at two cases involving Black teenagers who were photographed and fingerprinted by Grand Rapids police.

They were never charged with a crime. The court will consider whether the actions violated the Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the months ahead.

The incidents occurred in 2011 and 2012. Lawsuits were filed before a policy change in 2015.

Grand Rapids police said fingerprints would be taken from people without ID only if their behavior was “highly suspicious.”