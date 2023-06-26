The home on Benjamin Avenue where the day care was located. (June 26, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is working to pull the license of a Grand Rapids day care, saying the owner has allowed people with criminal histories to live there.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said it has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the group home child care home license of Datasha Chapman, who ran a day care at 1015 Benjamin Ave. SE.

A release from LARA said Chapman failed to act in a manner conducive to the welfare of children, failed to ensure the home was conducive to children’s welfare, did not maintain the home in clean, safe and comfortable condition, and did not keep dangerous items away from children.

These were violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules, according to LARA.

The summary suspension order and notice of intent to revoke went into effect at 6 p.m. on June 23, LARA said.

Because of it, Chapman can no longer operate the home on Benjamin Avenue, nor can she operate a group child care home anywhere else, according to LARA. She cannot accept children for care, and she must tell all parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended, LARA said.

According to the official order of summary suspension and notice of intent to revoke, Chapman was issued the license to operate around Feb. 1, 2023.

The order said Chapman allowed several relatives to live in the home without telling the Child Care Licensing Bureau or conducting background checks.

Many of these people were not conducive to children’s welfare, the document said: Chapman allegedly said one was a registered sex offender and has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct. Chapman also said two household members used cocaine and were violent with each other, according to the document.

On June 21, another adult living in the household was taken out in handcuffs because of an outstanding warrant, the document said.

The order said Chapman also provided inaccurate information to the Bureau about some of the people living in the home, misidentifying one and saying others were only visiting.

According to the document, a Bureau staff member visiting the home in May saw clutter, dirt, a hole in the ceiling due to a water leak and a cracked playroom floor with pieces missing. Chapman also allegedly said there were mice in the home.

In May, the Bureau staff member also said she saw a “large jar of marijuana” in the living room that was accessible to children, according to the document. A small jar of marijuana was found in June, the document said.

In July of last year, three people were injured a shooting at the Benjamin Avenue home, Grand Rapids police confirmed.