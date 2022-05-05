GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week. The state superintendent was in West Michigan Thursday to express his gratitude to educators across the state.

Michael Rice was also advocating for Michigan’s K-12 education budget during a news conference at Grand Rapids Union High School.

State Superintendent Michael Rice speaks on May 5, 2022.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby and State Superintendent Michael Rice have a conversation on May 5, 2022.

All the speakers, including Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby, urged lawmakers to put aside partisan politics and pass Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s education budget.

The budget tackles several problems plaguing Michigan schools right now, including the teacher shortage and student mental health.

“Michigan needs a K-12 school aid budget that focuses on the unique needs and costs of all of our children; rural, urban and suburban, strengthens the teaching profession, and provides better supports for students and staff. The governor proposed budget does exactly that. The state legislature needs to craft a budget with similar focus,” said Rice.

Both the state House and Senate have finalized their education budget plans, but Rice said more funding is needed for special education and students learning English as a second language.