GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen in Grand Rapids.
Michigan State Police are searching for Logan Thayer Sweet who was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room, located on Ionia Avenue SW between Cherry and Oakes streets in downtown Grand Rapids. He was driving a gray 2022 Kawasaki 650 sport bike.
Sweet is described as being around 6-foot and 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Jeff Olney at the MSP Wayland Post at 269.792.2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.