GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police are searching for Logan Thayer Sweet who was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room, located on Ionia Avenue SW between Cherry and Oakes streets in downtown Grand Rapids. He was driving a gray 2022 Kawasaki 650 sport bike.

Sweet is described as being around 6-foot and 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is investigating a missing person: LOGAN THAYER SWEET, white male, approximately 6’ tall, 240 lbs., brown hair and green eyes was last seen on July 24, 2022, in Grand Rapids at a concert at The Listening Room. Sweet was last seen driving 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xa1fFbrYoq — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 26, 2022

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Jeff Olney at the MSP Wayland Post at 269.792.2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.