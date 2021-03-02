State orders Grand Rapids retailer to halt business amid complaints

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is ordering a Grand Rapids-based retailer to stop selling clothing online after numerous complaints from customers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says it sent a cease and desist letter to Fitness Tee Co. LLC for allegedly violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The retailer runs at least two online stores: Fitness Tee Co. and the Fitness Tee Co. Outlet.

Customers told the attorney general’s office the business failed to fill orders in a timely manner, and the clothes they received were lower quality than they expected. Buyers also said they couldn’t reach anyone at the business to address their concerns or get their requested refund.

Dozens of complaints against Fitness Tee Co. LLC have been filed with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. Of those, 17 complaints remained unanswered as of Tuesday.

The BBB states on its website that the business owner stopped responding to complaints in early 2020 and all BBB’s attempts to contact the owner have failed.

The attorney general’s office did track down the owner of Fitness Tee Co. The state says the owner blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and related operational cutbacks for many problems, but admitted to accepting new orders even as earlier ones were unfulfilled.

The retailer can now agree to “voluntary compliance” or the attorney general may take the matter to court.