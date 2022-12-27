GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five state lawmakers were sworn in during a community ceremony at the Grand Rapids Public Museum Tuesday.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, and representatives-elect John Fitzgerald, Kristian Grant and Phil Skaggs were all sworn in. State Justice Elizabeth Welch administered their oaths of office.

Brinks will take over as the first Democratic senate majority leader in nearly 40 years. She said she will use her position to help people across the state and to represent West Michigan.

“Looking forward to the coming term, I’m so proud to have the opportunity to serve the people of Kent County, alongside the representatives sworn in today,” Brinks said. “I am confident that our community will be well represented in the coming term. We ask for your prayers and for your support as we do our best to make the most of the opportunities now before us.”

The lawmakers are scheduled to take their seats in the 102nd legislature on Jan. 11 of next year.