61 Commerce Ave. SW, which has been leased by TiiCKER. (Courtesy The Right Place, Inc.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Technology company TiiCKER is expanding in Grand Rapids.

The company, which helps companies offer perks to their shareholders, has received an up to $510,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and The Right Place, The Right Place said in a Thursday release.

TiiCKER is expected to create 73 full-time jobs by 2026 using the grant. The tech company is currently headquartered at 61 Commerce Ave. SW near Oakes Street in downtown Grand Rapids and also has employees in Detroit.

It was started in 2020.