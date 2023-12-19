GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New state funding will support several youth programs in Grand Rapids.

The Michigan Department of Education awarded a total of $50 million to out-of-school time programs, which provide learning opportunities before school, after school and during the summer.

According to the city of Grand Rapids, local programs will benefit from grants to the following 11 agencies:

Baxter Community Center

Bridge Street Ministries

Camp Blodgett

Grand Valley State University

New City Kids

Oakdale Neighbors

Refugee Education Center

STEM Greenhouse

The Edge Urban Fellowship

The Other Way Ministries

YMCA

Across the state, 125 programs were awarded grants, according to the governor’s office. The office says these programs will serve 31,000 youth during the school year and 36,000 more over the summer.