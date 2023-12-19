GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New state funding will support several youth programs in Grand Rapids.
The Michigan Department of Education awarded a total of $50 million to out-of-school time programs, which provide learning opportunities before school, after school and during the summer.
According to the city of Grand Rapids, local programs will benefit from grants to the following 11 agencies:
- Baxter Community Center
- Bridge Street Ministries
- Camp Blodgett
- Grand Valley State University
- New City Kids
- Oakdale Neighbors
- Refugee Education Center
- STEM Greenhouse
- The Edge Urban Fellowship
- The Other Way Ministries
- YMCA
Across the state, 125 programs were awarded grants, according to the governor’s office. The office says these programs will serve 31,000 youth during the school year and 36,000 more over the summer.