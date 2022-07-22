GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says it has filed formal discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The charges stem from two discrimination complaints, the MDCR said in a Friday release, though it did not expand on the allegations nor list exactly what charges were being pursued. It said it will announce specifics next week.

The MDCR launched an investigation into systemic discrimination at GRPD in 2019. In April of this year, after the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya at the hands of a Grand Rapids officer, the MDCR said it had not finished that investigation and called on the U.S. Department of Justice for help, saying it doesn’t have the resources or staff to proceed alone.

“We’re the smallest department in the state, with only 29 investigators charged with investigating every complaint,” John Johnson, the executive director of the department, said in April.

The MDCR says it’s currently investigating about 28 discrimination complaints against GRPD.

“There’s certainly a sense that there needs to be some addressing of civil rights issues at the Grand Rapids Police Department,” Johnson in April.

Additional details about the charges are expected a Monday morning press conference in metro Grand Rapids.