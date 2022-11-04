GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four cities in West and Southwest Michigan have been granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grants to aid in lead mitigation.

Battle Creek was awarded $1.5 million, Muskegon $880,000, Grand Rapids $700,000 and Benton Harbor $100,000.

Agencies in other parts of the state also got a portion of the grants, which totaled more than $7 million. The money came through the Michigan Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The money is earmarked for lead removal projects like inspections and blood testing and the removal of lead paint, dust, plumbing and service lines and contaminated soil. Eligible projects must be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

While cities like Flint and Benton Harbor have drawn attention for lead contamination in the water, lead paint is the more frequent source of exposure.

You can learn more about lead removal programs at michigan.gov/mileadsafe.