GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting the 31st annual Turkey Trot this Thursday downtown.

The 5K race will officially kick off outside Van Andel Arena at 8:10 a.m. There will also be a “mini trot” for those under the age of 12.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the race had already received over 1,000 sign-ups from runners across the area ready to participate.

