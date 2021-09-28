Start Garden prepares for Demo Day 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Start Garden has committed to granting more than $1 million to entrepreneurs in Grand Rapids over the next three years.

Jorge Gonzalez, director at Start Garden, says it’s important to support Grand Rapids entrepreneurs. He says they are excited to help new business owners every year.

Start Garden is having its Demo Day on Wednesday and 10 new business owners will receive $20,000. The public is invited to attend the event at GLC Live at 20 Monroe Avenue NW.

More information on Start Garden and Demo Day can be found on its website.