Star 105.7 flips the switch to Christmas music

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year again — News 8 joined West Michigan’s Star 105.7 as they made the switch to Christmas music Friday.

Star 105.7’s Mac and Shmitty were live at News 8’s Media Arts Center at the Grand Rapids Art Museum in downtown Grand Rapids Friday morning as the local radio station flipped the switch to Christmas music.

Star 105.7 will be playing continuous Christmas music 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the holiday season.

Above, watch the video as Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood had the honor of flipping the switch.