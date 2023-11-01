GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of year again — News 8 joined West Michigan’s Star 105.7 as they made the switch to Christmas music.

At 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, Star 105.7 kicked off holiday-themed music as we head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

In the past, WOOD TV8 members have been invited to join Star 105.7’s Mac and Shmitty to “flip the switch.” This year, traffic anchor and eightWest co-host Tom Hillen and News 8 anchor Emily Linnert had the honors.

Star 105.7 will play continuous Christmas music 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the holiday season.